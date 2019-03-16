Enghouse Systems (ENGH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.27

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$32.27 and last traded at C$32.27, with a volume of 28987 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.73.

ENGH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

In other Enghouse Systems news, Director Stephen Sadler sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total value of C$510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,884,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$264,173,200. Insiders sold 36,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,566,126 in the last ninety days.

About Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services designed to enhance customer service, enhance efficiency, and manage customer communications across the enterprise.

