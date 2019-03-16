Enova International Inc (ENVA) COO Sells $242,300.00 in Stock

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) COO Gregory T. Zeeman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $242,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,585.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE ENVA opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Enova International Inc has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $828.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.39.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enova International had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Enova International Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enova International by 345.5% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enova International by 55.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Enova International by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 14,723 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Enova International by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 17,210 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Enova International during the third quarter valued at about $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENVA. TheStreet raised Enova International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Enova International in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Enova International from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Enova International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Enova International Inc (ENVA) COO Sells $242,300.00 in Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/enova-international-inc-enva-coo-sells-242300-00-in-stock.html.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers through existing tools and technologies.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.