Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Position Reduced by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,854,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 1.2% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.09% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $45,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 23.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 21,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $733,300. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD opened at $28.13 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.41.

WARNING: “Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Position Reduced by Nicholas Company Inc.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/enterprise-products-partners-l-p-epd-position-reduced-by-nicholas-company-inc.html.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.