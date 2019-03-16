eosBLACK (BLACK) Trading Down 22.1% This Week

eosBLACK (CURRENCY:BLACK) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 16th. One eosBLACK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest, Bancor Network, BigONE and DragonEX. eosBLACK has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $3,407.00 worth of eosBLACK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eosBLACK has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00394183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025046 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.01708742 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00236624 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00002108 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004938 BTC.

eosBLACK Token Profile

eosBLACK’s launch date was August 21st, 2018. eosBLACK’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for eosBLACK is eosblack.io. The official message board for eosBLACK is medium.com/@eosblack. eosBLACK’s official Twitter account is @EOSBLACK_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eosBLACK

eosBLACK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Cashierest, DragonEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosBLACK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosBLACK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosBLACK using one of the exchanges listed above.

