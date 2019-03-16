EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $518.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) will post sales of $518.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $520.40 million and the lowest is $517.46 million. EPAM Systems reported sales of $424.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $504.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.43 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.08.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 15,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.90, for a total value of $2,398,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,529.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 60.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in EPAM Systems by 721.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.47. The stock had a trading volume of 212,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,139. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.65. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $104.77 and a 1 year high of $169.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

