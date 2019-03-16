Equifax Inc. (EFX) Position Boosted by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Equifax by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Equifax by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Equifax by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Equifax by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. BNP Paribas began coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price target on Equifax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.45.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $111.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.23. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.68 and a 1 year high of $138.69.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $835.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.49 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

