Equiniti Group (EQN) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) in a research note released on Wednesday.

EQN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 288 ($3.76).

Shares of EQN stock opened at GBX 203.50 ($2.66) on Wednesday. Equiniti Group has a 1 year low of GBX 169 ($2.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 318.50 ($4.16). The firm has a market cap of $729.62 million and a PE ratio of 43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 3.49 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Equiniti Group’s previous dividend of $1.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Equiniti Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

In other Equiniti Group news, insider Philip Yea bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £19,700 ($25,741.54).

About Equiniti Group

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, company secretarial, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, trustee, and creative services, as well as guides customers through the bereavement process.

