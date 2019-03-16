Equinix Inc (EQIX) Position Increased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $1,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,225,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,354,000 after purchasing an additional 112,196 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $441.61. 1,206,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,037. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $335.29 and a fifty-two week high of $457.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($3.10). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $2.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.28. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $481.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $454.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $477.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.08.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.29, for a total transaction of $366,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,401.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.33, for a total transaction of $409,580.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,270,635.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,513 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,623. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

