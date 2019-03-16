Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ContraFect Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (CFRX)

ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for ContraFect in a report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for ContraFect’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ContraFect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th.

CFRX opened at $0.37 on Friday. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.49.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ContraFect by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,250,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after buying an additional 1,025,651 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in ContraFect by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 1,664,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 1,102,264 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ContraFect by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 220,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in ContraFect by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,407,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after buying an additional 407,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

