Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PGT Innovations Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (PGTI)

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for PGT Innovations in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PGTI. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded PGT Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PGT Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.85. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $189.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Richard D. Feintuch bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $58,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 98,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,282. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey T. Jackson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,374,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,590,000 after purchasing an additional 205,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,248,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,777,000 after purchasing an additional 917,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,248,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,777,000 after purchasing an additional 917,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,997,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,347,000 after purchasing an additional 119,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,517,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

