Escalade, Inc. (ESCA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $16.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Escalade an industry rank of 149 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Escalade alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of ESCA stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 35,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,878. The stock has a market cap of $168.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.16. Escalade has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.99 million during the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Escalade will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Escalade by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Escalade by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Escalade by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Escalade by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Escalade by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Escalade (ESCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.