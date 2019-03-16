Ether-1 (ETHO) Trading Down 0.6% This Week

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 16th. During the last week, Ether-1 has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Ether-1 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $175,803.00 and $4,744.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00447022 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00087567 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00010626 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000123 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000268 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003359 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

Ether-1 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 20,404,009 coins and its circulating supply is 20,309,455 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

