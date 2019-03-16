Etsy Inc (ETSY) Director Sells $2,124,900.00 in Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,124,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,239.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ETSY opened at $69.89 on Friday. Etsy Inc has a 12 month low of $26.54 and a 12 month high of $73.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Etsy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $810,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $3,818,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Etsy by 410.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Etsy by 157.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,119,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,499,000 after acquiring an additional 683,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth $1,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETSY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Etsy to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Etsy Inc (ETSY) Director Sells $2,124,900.00 in Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/etsy-inc-etsy-director-sells-2124900-00-in-stock.html.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.