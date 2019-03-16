Eventbrite (EB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Eventbrite, Inc. offers a platform which allows users to provide online event planning services, as well as publishes, promotes and sells tickets through social networks and e-mails. Eventbrite, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Eventbrite alerts:

EB has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Eventbrite from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Eventbrite and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Eventbrite to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of EB stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.55. 765,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,724. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $75.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,433,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,212,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,339,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,188,000. 33.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eventbrite (EB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.