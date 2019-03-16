Everbridge Inc (EVBG) SVP Imad Mouline Sells 3,000 Shares

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) SVP Imad Mouline sold 3,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $221,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Imad Mouline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Imad Mouline sold 5,000 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $364,100.00.

On Friday, February 15th, Imad Mouline sold 3,000 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $194,010.00.

On Tuesday, January 15th, Imad Mouline sold 3,000 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $161,190.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,364. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Everbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -51.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.04 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.30% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Everbridge by 281.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Everbridge by 127.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Everbridge during the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

