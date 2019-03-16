Evergy (EVRG) Position Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Evergy by 5,507.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,660,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,019 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Evergy alerts:

In other news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $59,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Hawley acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,815.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,632 shares of company stock worth $781,994 in the last quarter.

EVRG opened at $57.67 on Friday. Evergy has a 52-week low of $49.74 and a 52-week high of $61.10.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

EVRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Evergy (EVRG) Position Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/evergy-evrg-position-increased-by-raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc.html.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.