Evergy (EVRG) Shares Sold by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Evergy accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Evergy by 5,507.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,660,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,019 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. Evergy has a 12 month low of $49.74 and a 12 month high of $61.10.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.14.

In other Evergy news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 8,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $458,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 2,632 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $151,524.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,632 shares of company stock worth $781,994 over the last ninety days.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

