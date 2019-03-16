Everi (EVRI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Everi in a report on Sunday, December 9th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $6.52 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Everi in a report on Monday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Everi has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.35.

Everi stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.53. 2,201,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,614. Everi has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.15 million, a P/E ratio of 95.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.83.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The credit services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Everi had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Everi by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 853,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 18,884 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Everi by 33.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Everi by 2.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,047,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,286,000 after buying an additional 116,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and Payments. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

