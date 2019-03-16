Everus 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13,283.00 (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Everus has a market cap of $8.42 million and $13,283.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everus coin can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $20.33, $24.43 and $5.60. Over the last seven days, Everus has traded up 55.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everus Profile

Everus is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 457,107,486 coins. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everus’ official website is everus.org. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everus Coin Trading

