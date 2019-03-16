Evotion (EVO) Price Tops $0.0449 on Major Exchanges

Evotion (CURRENCY:EVO) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last seven days, Evotion has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Evotion coin can now be bought for $0.0449 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges. Evotion has a total market cap of $146,950.00 and $0.00 worth of Evotion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00393438 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025182 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.90 or 0.01686982 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00231478 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00001933 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Evotion Profile

Evotion’s total supply is 3,275,504 coins. Evotion’s official website is evotion.info.

Evotion Coin Trading

Evotion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evotion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evotion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars.

