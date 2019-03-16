EXACT Sciences (EXAS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EXAS. UBS Group set a $109.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Craig Hallum set a $95.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences to $110.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.64.

EXACT Sciences stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,711,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,518. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. EXACT Sciences has a one year low of $37.36 and a one year high of $97.27.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $142.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 90,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $7,172,720.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,793,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider D Scott Coward sold 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $99,207.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,896 shares of company stock valued at $36,518,057 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,583,000 after buying an additional 69,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,273,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

