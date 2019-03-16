Exelon Co. (EXC) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,050 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,839,080 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $578,058,000 after purchasing an additional 994,381 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP increased its position in Exelon by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 29,700 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 126,205 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,151 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Exelon by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,622 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $14,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Exelon by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 404,699 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,717 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXC. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.94.

Shares of NYSE:EXC opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.37.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The energy giant reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 46.47%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 53,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $2,667,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,874.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paymon Aliabadi sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $837,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,198.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,142. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Exelon Co. (EXC) Shares Bought by Bokf Na” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/exelon-co-exc-shares-bought-by-bokf-na.html.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.