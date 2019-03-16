ExOne (XONE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine lowered ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ExOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of ExOne stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $10.13. 282,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ExOne has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. ExOne had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 28.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ExOne by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExOne by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of ExOne by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 447,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExOne during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExOne during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides various machines that enable designers and engineers to design and produce industrial prototypes and production parts.

