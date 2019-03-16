ExOne (XONE) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XONE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut ExOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of XONE traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 282,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,616. ExOne has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $172.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 3.82.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. ExOne had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExOne during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExOne during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of ExOne during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExOne by 55.2% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ExOne by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 21,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides various machines that enable designers and engineers to design and produce industrial prototypes and production parts.

