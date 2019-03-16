Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Position Increased by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,606 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 419 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.94.

Expedia Group stock opened at $121.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $104.16 and a one year high of $139.77.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In other news, insider Mark D. Okerstrom sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $700,556.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,583.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $204,108.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,063.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,508 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,089 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

