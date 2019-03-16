Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,542 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,535,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,509,974,000 after acquiring an additional 336,122 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,320,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,200,081,000 after acquiring an additional 265,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,648,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $997,390,000 after acquiring an additional 261,923 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,368,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,237,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,183,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,830,000 after acquiring an additional 510,958 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $60.80 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 9,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $685,452.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,944.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $151,096.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,848 shares in the company, valued at $990,452.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,183 shares of company stock worth $1,972,217 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. ValuEngine raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $77.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

