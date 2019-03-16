Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) EVP James Overturf Sells 5,173 Shares of Stock

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) EVP James Overturf sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $517,455.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,591.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James Overturf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 14th, James Overturf sold 880 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $87,225.60.

On Wednesday, January 16th, James Overturf sold 440 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $40,475.60.

EXR traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.78. 1,792,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,857. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.29. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.80 and a 1 year high of $101.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 37.36%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 73.66%.

EXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after acquiring an additional 34,276 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

