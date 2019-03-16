Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Sold by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.8% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $363,290,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,077,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $346,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,144 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $151,929,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,317,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $452,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,065 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,293.0% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 854,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,707,000 after purchasing an additional 818,951 shares during the period. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $80.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $339.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.43. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $71.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 66.53%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $1,092,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,276,899.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Societe Generale set a $92.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a $105.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.52.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

