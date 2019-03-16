F5 Networks (FFIV) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an underweight rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Nomura decreased their target price on F5 Networks to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on F5 Networks to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair cut F5 Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $161.86 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.05.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $153.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $138.67 and a 12 month high of $199.71.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $543.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.39 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 40.12% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,703. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.60, for a total value of $93,522.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,930.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,402. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 6,323 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

