Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (FMAO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

FMAO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:FMAO traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.25. 52,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,063. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.14.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 58.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 18.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

