Fastcoin (FST) Price Reaches $0.0005

Fastcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. In the last seven days, Fastcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Fastcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fastcoin has a total market cap of $81,102.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Fastcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.01524433 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00020647 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00001414 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Fastcoin Profile

Fastcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Fastcoin’s total supply is 156,913,424 coins. Fastcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fastcoin is www.fastcoin.ca. The Reddit community for Fastcoin is /r/Fastcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fastcoin’s official message board is www.fastcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Fastcoin

Fastcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fastcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fastcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fastcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

