Ferroglobe (GSM) Trading Down 7.4%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shares traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.26. 930,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,284,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Oppenheimer cut Ferroglobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.74.

The stock has a market cap of $381.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $603.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.22 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 636,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 202,602 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 747,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 50,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 248,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 57,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,198,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,299,000 after purchasing an additional 392,804 shares during the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

