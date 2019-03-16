FibroGen (FGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FGEN. BidaskClub cut FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut FibroGen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded FibroGen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.40.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.85 and a beta of 1.74.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.40. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 40.58%. The firm had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 251.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Pat Cotroneo sold 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $136,863.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 222,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,124,364.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $2,663,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,652,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,757,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,714 shares of company stock worth $14,882,120. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at $92,712,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,760,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,702,000 after acquiring an additional 778,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth $32,604,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in FibroGen by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 592,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,439,000 after buying an additional 257,530 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in FibroGen by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 410,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,962,000 after buying an additional 222,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

