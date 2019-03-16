Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $33.69 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/fidelity-low-volatility-factor-etf-fdlo-announces-dividend-increase-0-15-per-share.html.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.