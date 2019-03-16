Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.301 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Shares of FUTY opened at $38.29 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $31.98 and a 52 week high of $38.65.
Featured Article: Current Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.