Fidelity Targeted International Factor ETF Plans Special Dividend of $0.13 (FDEV)

Fidelity Targeted International Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEV) declared a special dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

FDEV opened at $25.16 on Friday. Fidelity Targeted International Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

