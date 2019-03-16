Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Position in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,447,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,766,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 109,447,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,766,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,921,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,997,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,225,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,873,000 after purchasing an additional 213,593 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,526,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,225,000 after purchasing an additional 688,537 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT opened at $93.79 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $76.41 and a fifty-two week high of $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $125.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.93%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.87 per share, with a total value of $251,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.05 per share, with a total value of $1,008,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.32.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

