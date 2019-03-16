Financial Comparison: Fauquier Bankshares (FBSS) and BANCO BRADESCO/S (BBDO)

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) and BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fauquier Bankshares and BANCO BRADESCO/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fauquier Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A BANCO BRADESCO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Fauquier Bankshares and BANCO BRADESCO/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fauquier Bankshares 17.98% 10.01% 0.85% BANCO BRADESCO/S 15.16% 17.68% 1.64%

Risk and Volatility

Fauquier Bankshares has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BANCO BRADESCO/S has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fauquier Bankshares and BANCO BRADESCO/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fauquier Bankshares $32.77 million 2.54 $6.14 million N/A N/A BANCO BRADESCO/S $32.99 billion 1.06 $5.01 billion N/A N/A

BANCO BRADESCO/S has higher revenue and earnings than Fauquier Bankshares.

Dividends

Fauquier Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. BANCO BRADESCO/S pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. BANCO BRADESCO/S has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.7% of Fauquier Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BANCO BRADESCO/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Fauquier Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Fauquier Bankshares Company Profile

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and non-interest bearing demand deposit, money market deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and time deposits. Its loan products include secured and unsecured commercial and real estate loans, stand-by letters of credit and grants available credit for installment, unsecured and secured personal loans, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as automobile and other types of consumer financing services. In addition, the company offers safe deposit, automated teller machines and services, debit and credit cards, cash management, direct deposits, notary, night depository, prepaid debit cards, cashier's check, domestic and international collection, drive-in teller, mobile and Internet banking, telephone banking, and banking by mail services. Further, it provides personalized services, such as investment management, financial planning, trust, estate settlement, retirement, insurance, and brokerage services. As of January 1, 2018, the company had 11 full service branch offices and approximately 12 automated teller machines located in the Virginia communities of Old Town-Warrenton, Warrenton, Catlett, The Plains, Sudley Road-Manassas, New Baltimore, Bealeton, Bristow, Haymarket, Gainesville, and Centreville Road-Manassas, Virginia. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in Warrenton, Virginia.

BANCO BRADESCO/S Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds. The company was founded by Amador Aguiar on March 10, 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

