Financial Survey: KUMBA IRON OR/S (KIROY) vs. DAI NIPPON PRTG/S (DNPLY)

KUMBA IRON OR/S (OTCMKTS:KIROY) and DAI NIPPON PRTG/S (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KUMBA IRON OR/S and DAI NIPPON PRTG/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KUMBA IRON OR/S $3.49 billion 2.48 $928.82 million N/A N/A DAI NIPPON PRTG/S $12.75 billion 0.53 $259.44 million N/A N/A

KUMBA IRON OR/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DAI NIPPON PRTG/S.

Profitability

This table compares KUMBA IRON OR/S and DAI NIPPON PRTG/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KUMBA IRON OR/S N/A N/A N/A DAI NIPPON PRTG/S 2.15% 3.40% 2.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of DAI NIPPON PRTG/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

KUMBA IRON OR/S pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. DAI NIPPON PRTG/S pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for KUMBA IRON OR/S and DAI NIPPON PRTG/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KUMBA IRON OR/S 0 0 0 0 N/A DAI NIPPON PRTG/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

KUMBA IRON OR/S has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DAI NIPPON PRTG/S has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DAI NIPPON PRTG/S beats KUMBA IRON OR/S on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

KUMBA IRON OR/S Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay. The company supplies its iron ore to the steel industry; and exports to China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Centurion, South Africa.

DAI NIPPON PRTG/S Company Profile

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. primarily engages in printing business worldwide. Its Information Communication segment offers magazines, books, dictionaries, newspapers, textbooks, DVDs, multimedia software, bookstore network, education and publications distribution, etc.; catalogs, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, flyers, pamphlets, and posters, as well as event planning and execution, store design, customer service center operation, online services, household budget-tracking application, digital signage, etc.; personalized direct mail, smart and magnetic cards, SIM cards, hologram ribbons, merchandise vouchers, bank books, business forms, etc.; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and photo printers, ID photo kiosk and direct transfer ribbons, etc. The company's Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies segment provides packaging for processed foods, toiletries and pharmaceuticals, universal design products, barrier films, biomass plastic films, PET plastic bottles and preforms, aseptic filling systems, packaging for Japanese-style space food, medicine packaging for daily behavior monitoring systems, etc. This segment also offers residential interior materials, exterior materials for buildings, decorative materials, automotive interior materials, interior coverings, surface materials, etc.; and transparent barrier films, photovoltaic module components, bus line sheets, pouch for lithium-ion battery, etc. Its Electronics segment provides Color filters, large-scale photomask, touch panel sensors, optical and electrode films, display system for ultra-short focus projector, etc.; and semiconductor photomasks, master templates, hard disk drive suspensions, lead frames, metal substrates, camera modules, near field communication modules, electronic paper display systems, micro electro mechanical systems, etc. The company's Beverages segment produces and sells soft drinks. Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

