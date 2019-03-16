First Majestic Silver (AG) Shares Gap Down to $6.96

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.26, but opened at $6.96. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 3441539 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AG. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of -0.13.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 67.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. First Majestic Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 40,705 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $551,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 44.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 95,837 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 29,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

