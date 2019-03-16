First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.91 Million Holdings in S & T Bancorp Inc (STBA)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,279 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of S & T Bancorp worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S & T Bancorp alerts:

STBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered S & T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. S & T Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other news, Director James Thomas Gibson acquired 12,000 shares of S & T Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.89 per share, for a total transaction of $466,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,847,224.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STBA opened at $40.35 on Friday. S & T Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $70.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.91 Million Holdings in S & T Bancorp Inc (STBA)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/first-trust-advisors-lp-has-2-91-million-holdings-in-s-t-bancorp-inc-stba.html.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for S & T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S & T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.