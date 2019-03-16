First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in TriNet Group Inc (TNET)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,941 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of TriNet Group worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in TriNet Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,282,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,532,000 after purchasing an additional 72,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TriNet Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,282,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,532,000 after purchasing an additional 72,091 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,712,000 after buying an additional 27,498 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,352,000 after buying an additional 38,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 13,569.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 816,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,983,000 after buying an additional 810,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 30,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,810,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Griese sold 1,141 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $47,477.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,321.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,870 shares of company stock worth $10,797,968. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET opened at $61.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. TriNet Group Inc has a 1 year low of $38.74 and a 1 year high of $63.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 2.16.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TriNet Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 26th. William Blair upgraded TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.80 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

