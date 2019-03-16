First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 25,040 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (VET)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,040 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Vermilion Energy worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 14,633 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 20,895 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 236.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 130,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 632,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after acquiring an additional 364,227 shares in the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

NYSE:VET opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Vermilion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1729 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 411.76%.

VET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “average” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/first-trust-advisors-lp-purchases-25040-shares-of-vermilion-energy-inc-vet.html.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude petroleum and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 74% interest in 330,900 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 376,400 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 375 net producing natural gas wells and 475 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 99% interest in 379,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 332 net producing oil wells and 3 net producing gas wells in France.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.