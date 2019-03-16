First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,417 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,844,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,173,000 after acquiring an additional 775,499 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after acquiring an additional 70,020 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 40,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 43,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,579 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

CIBR stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $28.92.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/first-trust-nasdaq-cybersecurity-etf-cibr-shares-sold-by-raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc.html.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.