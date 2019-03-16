FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (GQRE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GQRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1331 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.
NYSEARCA:GQRE opened at $62.85 on Friday. FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $63.84.
