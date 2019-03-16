FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund (QLC) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund (NASDAQ:QLC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLC opened at $33.82 on Friday. FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $36.38.

