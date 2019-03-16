Flinton Capital Management LLC Has $293,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Flinton Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $205.28 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1-year low of $167.48 and a 1-year high of $224.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.37. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.4887 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 17.05%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.21.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

