Flinton Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFII)

Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronics For Imaging were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Electronics For Imaging by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,013,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,740,000 after purchasing an additional 195,146 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Electronics For Imaging by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Electronics For Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Electronics For Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,429,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Electronics For Imaging by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EFII. Cross Research downgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.12 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Electronics For Imaging to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Electronics For Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronics For Imaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.16.

Shares of EFII opened at $27.37 on Friday. Electronics For Imaging, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,368.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Electronics For Imaging had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Electronics For Imaging’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronics For Imaging, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

