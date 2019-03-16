Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) Holdings Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,021 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,371,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,808,000 after purchasing an additional 626,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,371,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,808,000 after purchasing an additional 626,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,941,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,473,000 after purchasing an additional 47,373 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 49.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,663,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLO opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.49. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $880.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.41 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

FLO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

