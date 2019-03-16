FOAM Trading Up 6.4% Over Last Week (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One FOAM token can currently be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000678 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex. FOAM has a market cap of $7.37 million and $72,157.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00398458 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024983 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.23 or 0.01712643 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00235554 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00002091 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004929 BTC.

FOAM Token Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,876,489 tokens. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

